RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $448.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

RLJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

In other news, Director Forgia Robert M. La acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $78,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia L. Gibson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,508 shares in the company, valued at $630,375.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

