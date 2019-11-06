Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Lowers Holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Five9 were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the second quarter valued at about $44,653,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the second quarter worth about $28,158,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 435.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 438,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,501,000 after buying an additional 356,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 50.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,231,000 after buying an additional 224,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 26.5% in the second quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 940,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,247,000 after buying an additional 197,062 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $422,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,464,712.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $942,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 175,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,002,978.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,369,564. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIVN traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.66. 113,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,005. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.73, a P/E/G ratio of 141.02 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.12. Five9 Inc has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVN. BidaskClub upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

