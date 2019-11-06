Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Trims Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises comprises about 2.2% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

NYSE:RCL traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.00. 41,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,014. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.28. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $89.48 and a fifty-two week high of $131.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a 0.70000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $1,138,573.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,909 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,793,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,518 shares of company stock worth $5,351,774. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

