Rohit Kapoor Sells 3,565 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 3,565 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $249,371.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,979,727.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 29th, Rohit Kapoor sold 25,000 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $1,726,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day moving average is $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $70.51.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. ExlService’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of ExlService in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,293,000 after buying an additional 41,481 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 4.9% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after buying an additional 48,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ExlService by 99.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 595,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,410,000 after buying an additional 297,151 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 13.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 457,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,634,000 after buying an additional 53,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in ExlService by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 447,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

