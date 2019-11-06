Ronald A. Matricaria Buys 20,000 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) Stock

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) Director Ronald A. Matricaria acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $845,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 133,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,655,726. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. Orthofix Medical Inc has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $74.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 14,277.8% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

OFIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.