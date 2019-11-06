Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Reduces Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for about 2.6% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,137,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,344,000 after acquiring an additional 122,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Constellation Brands by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,543,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,895,000 after buying an additional 1,395,888 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,727,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,087,000 after buying an additional 1,490,064 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,363,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,445,000 after buying an additional 242,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,552,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,847,000 after buying an additional 629,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $227.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.76.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $192.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,698. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.37 and a 52 week high of $214.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

