Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 476 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,999 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises 4.2% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 42.6% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,062 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 20.3% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 58.8% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 162,766 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $59,922,000 after purchasing an additional 60,287 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $10,888,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,313 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $57,375.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.41, for a total value of $935,253.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,461,159.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,868 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,005. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. UBS Group lifted their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen set a $320.00 target price on Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.38.

ILMN traded down $5.04 on Wednesday, hitting $295.83. The company had a trading volume of 34,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,080. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $263.30 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.01.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

