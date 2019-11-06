Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Shares of Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) rose 10.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.81, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Rostelecom OJSC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides telecommunications services in Russia and Europe. The company offers communication services, such as local, intra-zone, long-distance domestic and international fixed-line telephone, and mobile services, as well as data transmission, Internet, Pay TV, VPN, data center, and radio communication services; and rents communication channels.

