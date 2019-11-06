Rotala (LON:ROL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $53.46

Rotala Plc (LON:ROL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.46 and traded as high as $53.70. Rotala shares last traded at $53.70, with a volume of 13,600 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 53.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 million and a PE ratio of 13.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rotala’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

In related news, insider John Gunn purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £50,400 ($65,856.53).

Rotala Company Profile (LON:ROL)

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and public and private individuals. It is also involved in the property holding business. Rotala Plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

