Royal Bank of Canada Buys 3,611 Shares of Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Exfo were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Exfo in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,444,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exfo in the 2nd quarter worth about $918,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Exfo in the 2nd quarter worth about $778,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Exfo in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Exfo in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Exfo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Exfo in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Exfo in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of EXFO opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. Exfo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.47 million, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Exfo had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $70.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Exfo Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

