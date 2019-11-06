Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 367.2% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 388,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 305,077 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NKG opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

About Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

