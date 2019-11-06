Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 4,240 Shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 723.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in FGL were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in FGL by 303.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in FGL in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in FGL by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in FGL by 19.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in FGL by 19.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FG opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FGL Holdings has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.05.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). FGL had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FGL Holdings will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FGL news, insider Christopher O. Blunt bought 110,000 shares of FGL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $807,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Baird bought 7,000 shares of FGL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,333.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,443,844 shares of company stock valued at $11,119,262 over the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded FGL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded FGL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on FGL from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

