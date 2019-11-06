Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) PT Raised to $235.00 at Deutsche Bank

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.85.

RBS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $5.58. 63,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,755. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.31. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 253,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

