RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Trading Down 7.6%

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD)’s stock price dropped 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.91, approximately 962,336 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,068,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get RR Donnelley & Sons alerts:

The company has a market cap of $292.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is 17.14%.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $1,430,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,934,000 shares of company stock worth $4,127,960. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 18,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.