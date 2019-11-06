Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 18,293 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,293 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.03% of Oshkosh worth $53,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,711,000 after purchasing an additional 549,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,622,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,900,000 after purchasing an additional 59,234 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,128,000 after purchasing an additional 639,237 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,775,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,234,000 after purchasing an additional 867,889 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,485,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,766,000 after purchasing an additional 109,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 19,400 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $1,678,682.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,119,468.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 34,600 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total transaction of $3,000,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,575 shares in the company, valued at $16,524,758.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,200 shares of company stock worth $5,305,248. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSK. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

NYSE OSK traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $89.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.59. Oshkosh Corp has a 12 month low of $56.47 and a 12 month high of $90.48.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 23.21%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

