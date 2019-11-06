Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 3.06% of Kaman worth $50,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,125,000 after buying an additional 57,847 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the second quarter valued at about $7,164,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Kaman by 42.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Kaman by 3.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kaman by 7.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian E. Barents sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $382,299.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,796.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kaman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Kaman stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.32. 2,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,359. Kaman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Kaman had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $182.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Kaman’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

