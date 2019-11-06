Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,391,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 555,001 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Micron Technology worth $59,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.64. The stock had a trading volume of 464,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,244,116. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.00. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.22.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.36.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,568. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

