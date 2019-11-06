Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,465,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,119,465 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.07% of Huntsman worth $57,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,450,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,527,000 after purchasing an additional 395,569 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 37.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,093,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,235,000 after acquiring an additional 838,161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,592,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000,000 after acquiring an additional 35,554 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 15.8% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,027,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,434,000 after acquiring an additional 276,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,675,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.45. 44,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUN. BNP Paribas cut shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

