Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 67,041 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67,041 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $65,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 38.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 46.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nord/LB restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.24.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $134.82. 10,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12. SAP SE has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

