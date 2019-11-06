Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 80,697 Shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,697 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 4.30% of ICF International worth $68,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ICF International by 101.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 23,066 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 294,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICFI stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $86.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International Inc has a 1 year low of $60.22 and a 1 year high of $86.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.87.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on ICF International to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

