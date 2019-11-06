Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 189,279 Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 189,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $914,217.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Voya Prime Rate Trust alerts:

On Friday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 366,258 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,765,363.56.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,026,168 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,915,344.72.

On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 106,071 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $504,897.96.

On Monday, October 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 300,000 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,407,000.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 286,144 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,339,153.92.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 413,875 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,949,351.25.

On Monday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 509,906 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,411,855.38.

On Friday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 147,901 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $699,571.73.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 101,595 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $478,512.45.

On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 229,284 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,634.80.

Shares of NYSE PPR opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,871,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,468,000 after acquiring an additional 99,805 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after acquiring an additional 409,592 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,201,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 124,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,971,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 104,458 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,607,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 63,759 shares during the period.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.