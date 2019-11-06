Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) CEO Richard K. Matros Sells 113,000 Shares

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,717,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.60%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.1% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 82.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 208,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 94,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 88.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,854,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,077,000 after buying an additional 869,179 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,937,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,529,000 after buying an additional 69,021 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.