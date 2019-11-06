SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Shares Up 2.3%

SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY)’s share price shot up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.74, 27,202 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 214% from the average session volume of 8,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Several research firms have commented on SAPMY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get SAIPEM S P A/ADR alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44.

About SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY)

Saipem S.p.A. engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for SAIPEM S P A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAIPEM S P A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.