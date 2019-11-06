salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Increased by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,475 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,664 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 7,424 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $158.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.11. The company has a market cap of $140.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.74.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $25,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,699.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $795,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 265,519 shares of company stock worth $39,844,277. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

