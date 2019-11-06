SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE SDR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,013. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. The company has a market cap of $11.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.28.

Get SandRidge Mississippian Trust II alerts:

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 66.85%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SandRidge Mississippian Trust II from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About SandRidge Mississippian Trust II

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II holds royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company's properties are located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Noble, and Woods counties in northern Oklahoma and Barber; and Comanche, Harper, and Sumner counties in southern Kansas.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.