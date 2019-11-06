Sandstorm Gold Ltd to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAND. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

SAND stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $7.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6,034.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,776 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

