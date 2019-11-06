Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 57.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 155.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 72.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Desjardins downgraded shares of BCE to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BCE from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,961. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.38. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

