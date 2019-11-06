Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGN. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 4.4% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 19.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 650.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,721,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allergan stock traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $177.42. 51,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.12. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $179.88.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 54.25%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is 17.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGN. TheStreet upgraded Allergan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Leerink Swann downgraded Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Allergan from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.16.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

