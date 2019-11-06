Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,037 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,476,104 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,992,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,799,572. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $296.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.62. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.59.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

