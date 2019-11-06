SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €125.32 ($145.72).

Shares of ETR:SAP traded up €1.72 ($2.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €122.08 ($141.95). 1,861,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market cap of $147.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. SAP has a 52-week low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 52-week high of €125.00 ($145.35). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €112.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €112.22.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

