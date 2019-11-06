ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCSC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

ScanSource stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 129,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,780. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $830.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.95.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.12). ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ScanSource will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ScanSource by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ScanSource by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ScanSource by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in ScanSource by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

