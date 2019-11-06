Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.70 ($10.12) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.92 ($9.21).

Schaeffler stock opened at €9.00 ($10.47) on Monday. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €7.48 and a 200-day moving average of €6.92.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

