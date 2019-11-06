Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) CFO Richard Peach Sells 24,090 Shares

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) CFO Richard Peach sold 24,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $526,607.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,923.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $585.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.46. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $547.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.24 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 257.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

