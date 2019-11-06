Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,838 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.0% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $5,600,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $5,214,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 39.1% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 555,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 156,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Nomura raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.92.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,232,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $199.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

