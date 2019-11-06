Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $407,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 40,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,960,914. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $229.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.51. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $55.04.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

