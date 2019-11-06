Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $876,000 Stock Position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,750,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,435,000 after acquiring an additional 187,831 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,710,000 after acquiring an additional 128,049 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the third quarter worth $12,259,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 10.6% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 740,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,094,000 after acquiring an additional 70,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the second quarter worth $3,404,000. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NESTLE S A/S stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,049. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.27. NESTLE S A/S has a one year low of $78.62 and a one year high of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $326.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NESTLE S A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

