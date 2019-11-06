Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Purchases 122 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.8% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 61.5% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Bank OZK grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 69.6% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $381.00 to $364.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.77.

In other news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.16. 52,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,106. The company has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $381.48 and its 200 day moving average is $363.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $399.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

