Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Lowered by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,949.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,084,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543,933 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,378,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,722,000 after acquiring an additional 412,467 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 120.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 666,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,446,000 after acquiring an additional 363,791 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 819,207.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 311,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,155,000 after acquiring an additional 311,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valentine Ventures LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 448.1% in the third quarter. Valentine Ventures LLC now owns 284,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,928,000 after acquiring an additional 232,861 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,151. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.39. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $87.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

