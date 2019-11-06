Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Glassman Wealth Services owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $15,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 69,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,053. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $58.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

