Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 47,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 134,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $52.80 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.26.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.