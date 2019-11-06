Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18, RTT News reports. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.11. The stock had a trading volume of 293,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Several research firms recently commented on SWM. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

