Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Shares Up 3.5%

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.67 and last traded at $45.22, 9,495 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 169,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average is $34.52.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.40 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

