Sciencast Management LP Buys New Stake in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,012,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,339,000 after purchasing an additional 659,488 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,656,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,328,000 after purchasing an additional 190,041 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 16.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,594,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 231,113 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 87.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,442,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,178,000 after purchasing an additional 673,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,512,000 after purchasing an additional 70,625 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director John A. Fees sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $3,429,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $59,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,876.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $3,599,510. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.30. 1,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,530. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. BWX Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $35.91 and a 12 month high of $62.94.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.02 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 83.20% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $55.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $62.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

