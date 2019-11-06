Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,700 MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 79,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 32,511 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKSI stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.64. 1,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,550. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.43 and its 200-day moving average is $85.03. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.37 and a fifty-two week high of $115.12.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.25. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $462.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

In related news, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $555,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,384 shares of company stock worth $3,720,541. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.88.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

