Sciencast Management LP Takes $329,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 68.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Shares of ATO traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $108.84. 106,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,499. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.35. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.88 and a 12 month high of $115.19.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $485.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.16 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

