Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.83.

In other news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.71. The stock had a trading volume of 48,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,818. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.68 and its 200-day moving average is $105.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

