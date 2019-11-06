Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 12.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 63.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 99.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 74,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

NYSE RGA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.61. 174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,589. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.99. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $169.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $116,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $237,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,197.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,243. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.