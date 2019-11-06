Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.00

Science in Sport PLC (LON:SIS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.66), with a volume of 4439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.66).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Science in Sport in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Science in Sport alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 55.16. The company has a market cap of $62.02 million and a PE ratio of -8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

About Science in Sport (LON:SIS)

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes and sports enthusiasts under the SiS brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of the European Union, Australia, and internationally. Its principal product range SiS GO energy powders, isotonic gels, energy bars and hydration tablets; and SiS REGO, a range of spectrum recovery products; and WHEY20, a protein product.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Science in Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science in Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.