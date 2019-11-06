Scorum Coins (SCR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15,875.00

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. Scorum Coins has a market capitalization of $161,071.00 and approximately $15,875.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scorum Coins coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last week, Scorum Coins has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00221259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.82 or 0.01481277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028679 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00119326 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en.

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

Scorum Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

