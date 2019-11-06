Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.95-$5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.98.

SMG stock traded up $6.39 on Wednesday, hitting $103.69. 645,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,329. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMG shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.42.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $825,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,368.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 161,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $17,680,934.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,466,558. 30.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

